Sneed finished 24 points (6-16 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 113-108 loss to Long Island.

Sneed finished second on the team in both points and rebounds while finishing three boards shy of a double-double. Sneed has surpassed the 20-point mark four times this season, posting his highest scoring total since scoring 28 points. Nov. 25.