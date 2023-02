Sneed finished with 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Saturday's 122-110 win over Maine.

Sneed was one of five Swarm players in double figures in scoring, taking the court for a team-high minute total in Saturday's win. Sneed has averaged 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 21 regular-season games.