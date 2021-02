Sneed totaled eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four steals, two assists and one rebound over 21 minutes in Thursday's 104-103 win over Iowa.

Sneed was moderately productive on the scoreboard Thursday, but his significant contributions came on the defensive end with a team-high four steals in the victory. He's started three of the first five games of the G League season, averaging 7.4 points and 2.0 rebounds over 20.0 minutes per contest.