Sneed posted 21 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes during Monday's 116-101 win over Raptors 905.

Sneed returned after missing time due to a foot sprain, leading the team in rebounds while finishing third in points. Sneed has averaged 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in seven games this season.