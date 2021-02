Sneed logged 10 points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and one assist over 16 minutes in Friday's 130-114 loss to the Charge.

Sneed has had consistent playing time off the bench over the first two games of the season, and he was much more effective in Friday's loss. Across his first two appearances this year, Sneed is now averaging 6.5 points and 2.5 rebounds over 16.9 minutes per contest.