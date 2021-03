Sneed (ankle) logged eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals and one assist over 27 minutes in Friday's 111-107 loss to the Mad Ants.

Sneed missed the last few games due to a right ankle injury, but he had plenty of playing time off the bench during his return to the court Friday. He'll likely be available once again for the final game of the G League season Saturday.