Sneed notched 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 42 minutes during Friday's 136-133 overtime win over Lakeland.

Sneed connected on a team-high-tying mark from three while finishing two points short of reaching the 20-point mark. Sneed has averaged 13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists over his last seven outings.