Sneed tallied 14 points (4-16 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 122-95 loss to Long Island.

Sneed posted the second-highest point total among the starting five, notching a team-high-tying rebound total while finishing three boards short of a double-double. Sneed has averaged 19 points and seven rebounds over two regular season contests.