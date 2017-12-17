Yakuba Ouattara: Waived by Nets
Ouattara was waived by the Nets on Sunday, Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports.
Ouattara had yet to see the court with the Nets after signing with the team to a two-way contract. Part of that was due to a leg injury that kept him out of action for awhile, though the Nets didn't necessarily like what they saw from him when healthy either. For that reason, Ouattara will be waived and he'll likely stick in the G-League if he doesn't opt to head overseas on a more lucrative deal.
