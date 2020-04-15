Yam Madar: Entering draft
Madar has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.
Madar, a 6-foot-2 guard, has been playing pro ball for Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel for the past two seasons. In 2019-20, he averaged 8.0 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds. Givony notes that Madar is a potential second-round selection. His poor three-point shooting -- 28.9 percent on 2.1 attempts per game -- is a concern.
