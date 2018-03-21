Morin accounted for 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and one steal during Tuesday's 109-107 loss at Agua Caliente.

Tuesday's scoring output was a new season high for Morin as he was able to shoot a very efficient 87.5 percent from the floor. The 24-year-old forward is averaging 5.5 points and 4.0 rebounds for the Blue this year.