Yannis Morin: Sent to Oklahoma City Blue
Morin was dealt from Agua Caliente to the Blue in exchange for Tyler Davis.
Morin has yet to suit up in the G League this season but averaged 5.8 points and 4.1 boards over 16.7 minutes per contest last season for the Blue. He should fill a rotational role for the Blue again this season.
