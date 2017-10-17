Yannis Morin: Waived by Thunder
Morin was waived by the Thunder on Saturday, Inside Hoops reports.
Morin was waived Saturday after signing a non-guaranteed training camp contract this offseason. He spent last season playing in France, and could return overseas if he doesn't sign with a G-League team.
