Yante Maten: Cut by Miami
The Heat waived Maten on Monday.
Maten played most of the 2018-19 season on a two-way deal before having it converted into a standard NBA contract in April. The power forward appeared in only two games for Miami in his first professional season but was a standout performer at the G League level, averaging 23.5 points, 9.7 boards, 1.7 assists and 1.2 blocks in 32.7 minutes per game across 30 games for the Sioux Falls Skyforce. The 22-year-old should attract ample interest from other teams around the league looking to fill out their 15-man roster or either of their two-way spots.
More News
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...