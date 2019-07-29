The Heat waived Maten on Monday.

Maten played most of the 2018-19 season on a two-way deal before having it converted into a standard NBA contract in April. The power forward appeared in only two games for Miami in his first professional season but was a standout performer at the G League level, averaging 23.5 points, 9.7 boards, 1.7 assists and 1.2 blocks in 32.7 minutes per game across 30 games for the Sioux Falls Skyforce. The 22-year-old should attract ample interest from other teams around the league looking to fill out their 15-man roster or either of their two-way spots.