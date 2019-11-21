Yante Maten: Double-doubles, grabs five steals
Maten produced 10 points (5-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 15 rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocks in Wednesday's 113-102 road win over the Raptor's 905.
Maten put up a rare stat line during an even more rare Wednesday matinee game. On the positive, he double-doubled and collected five swipes. On the negative, he missed all three of his free throws and all three of his shots from behind the arc. But a win is a win and Crustacean Nation is 4-0. Maten is seeing 27 minutes per game through four games.
