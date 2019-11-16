Maten produced 22 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT). 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one blocked shot over 27 minutes in Friday's 103-100 home debut win over the Mad Ants.

Maten led Crustacean Nation in scoring and was second in rebounds behind Tacko Fall's 13 boards. The 6-foot-8 Maten also got the start at center, as coach Darren Erman continues to bring Fall in off the bench. This was a tough win for the Red Claws, who lost star rookie Romeo Langford to an ankle injury seven minutes into the contest. Maten and his Red Claw teammates stay home Sunday for an afternoon matchup versus Raptors 905.