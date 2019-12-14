Yante Maten: Leads Claws to victory
Maten exploded for 26 points (10-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 16 boards and two steals in Friday's 127-121 road win over Iowa.
The second year G Leaguer led the team in points, field goal attempts and minutes, despite a Maine roster with two Celtic two-way players (Fall and Waters) and two Celtic assignees (Langford and Edwards). Should all four Celtics stay in Maine, one assumes Maten's minutes will decline. But for one glorious night in Iowa, the undersized center caught fire and led Crustacean Nation to victory. Maten has scored 20 or more points in six of 12 games this season.
