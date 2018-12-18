Maten tallied 31 points (11-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in the loss Monday to Iowa.

Maten posted another double-double, a consistent theme for the forward this year. It seems unlikely Maten will continue to wreak havoc on the G League, but Miami's depth at the NBA level might mean it'll take longer than normal to call up someone who has displayed his level of skill.