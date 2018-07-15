Yante Maten: Receives offer from Miami

Maten has received a contract offer from the Heat, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Maten played for the Heat's summer-league team, averaging 9.8 points and 5.5 rebounds in Las Vegas. The summer league finished up Saturday, so Maten became a free agent after the final game. His agent said Maten has offers "from half the league."

