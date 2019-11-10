Maten supplied 24 points, (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes in Saturday's 148-125 opening night win in Delaware.

The Red Claws decided to start with a small ball lineup versus the Blue Coats, starting the 6-foot-8 Maten at center instead of the extremely tall Tacko Fall. Fall still played more minutes than Maten, but the second-year pro Maten was still extremely effective during his 20-minute run. Next up for Crustacean Nation is Friday's home opener versus the Mad Ants.