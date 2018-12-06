Maten posted 35 points (11-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 13 rebounds and one steal in the loss Wednesday to Santa Cruz.

Maten continued to build on his league lead in total points, but it's astounding the big man has also been able to keep up in the rebounding department, as he ranks just outside the top-10 in terms of rebounds per game (10.2). Maten is one of the very best fantasy options in the G League at the moment, but there's a real possibility he could see extended time with the Heat if their aspirations for a playoff spot start to dwindle.