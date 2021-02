Childs posted eight points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds over 20 minutes in Saturday's 94-89 win over Agua Caliente.

Childs has had an inconsistent role for the BayHawks to begin the G League season. He's started four of the first eight games and has been unable to produce on a reliable basis. He's now averaging 7.5 points and 4.6 rebounds over 18.5 minutes per contest.