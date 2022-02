Childs put up 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 116-109 loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Childs is averaging a double-double per game in the G League since getting traded to Salt Lake City in January, and he's only started in six of his 14 games. He's shooting efficiently from the floor (making 62.5 percent of his attempts) and not forcing three-pointers (taking 0.5 shots from deep per game).