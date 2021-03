Childs recorded 16 points (8-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one steal and one block over 26 minutes in Sunday's 126-91 win over the Swarm.

Childs came off the bench in Sunday's matchup, but he recorded his first double-double of the year while playing a season-high 26 minutes in the blowout win. Childs has had an inconsistent role for the BayHawks this season, but he's generated modest production while starting four of the first nine contests.