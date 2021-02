Childs generated 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist over 24 minutes in Wednesday's 117-98 win over the Stars.

Childs was let go by the Wizards prior to the start of the NBA season, but he was a starter in his first G League game with the BayHawks. He averaged 22.2 points and 9.0 rebounds over 28.8 minutes per game during his senior season at BYU and will continue his development in the G League this year.