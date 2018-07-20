Yogi Ferrell: Backs out of deal with Mavs
Ferrell, who agreed to a two-year deal with the Mavericks on Thursday, decided to reenter free agency Friday morning, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
This is a rather peculiar situation where Ferrell apparently backed out of the agreement after having more time to think on the details of the arrangement. He was in line to make $5.3 million over the next two years in Dallas, but since the contract wasn't actually signed yet, he'll move back into unrestricted free agency.
More News
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Signs two-year deal with Mavericks•
-
Yogi Ferrell: Becomes unrestricted free agent•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Expected to play for qualifying offer•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Just three points in season finale•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Expected to play sparingly Tuesday•
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...