Yogi Ferrell: Backs out of deal with Mavs

Ferrell, who agreed to a two-year deal with the Mavericks on Thursday, decided to reenter free agency Friday morning, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

This is a rather peculiar situation where Ferrell apparently backed out of the agreement after having more time to think on the details of the arrangement. He was in line to make $5.3 million over the next two years in Dallas, but since the contract wasn't actually signed yet, he'll move back into unrestricted free agency.