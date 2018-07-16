Yogi Ferrell: Becomes unrestricted free agent
The Mavericks rescinded Ferrell's $2.92 million qualifying offer Friday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
The play of rookie second-round pick Jalen Brunson in the summer league may have embolded the Mavericks to pull their $2.9 million qualifying offer for Ferrell, who was believed to be leaning toward accepting the deal with few teams expressing interest in him as a restricted free agent. Ferrell should draw more intrigue now that he's available on the open market, but he'll still likely have to settle for a short-term deal. The third-year point guard averaged 10.2 points in 27.8 minutes per game and shot a respectable 37.3 percent from distance a season ago, but his lack of size (six feet, 180 pounds) makes him a liability on defense against longer, bigger guards.
