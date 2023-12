Anei has been waived by the Cruise just three days after being acquired by the team, Blake Silverman of Winsidr reports.

Anei was acquired by the Cruise on Dec. 14 and was featured in the team's game on Dec. 15 where he posted two points, five rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist in 13 minutes. Despite the solid production, especially on the defensive end, Anei has been waived by the Cruise to make room for the recent acquisition of Nathan Knight.