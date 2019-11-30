Yudai Baba: Grabs three rebounds Friday
Baba failed to score or take a shot but contributed three rebounds, a block and a steal over nine minutes in Friday's win over Fort Wayne.
Baba has now gone scoreless in three of his seven games this season. The 24-year-old hasn't had much of a chance to show his abilities on the court as he is averaging only 11.1 minutes per contest through seven games.
