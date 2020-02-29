Play

Baba did not score (0-3 FG) but totaled three assists and two rebounds in a win over Sioux Falls on Friday.

Baba was shut out in the high-scoring affair despite logging 22 minutes of playing time. The undrafted rookie is averaging only 4.8 points while shooting a combined 6-for-21 (28.6 percent) from the field over his last four contests.

