Yudai Baba: Held scoreless Friday
Baba did not score (0-3 FG) but totaled three assists and two rebounds in a win over Sioux Falls on Friday.
Baba was shut out in the high-scoring affair despite logging 22 minutes of playing time. The undrafted rookie is averaging only 4.8 points while shooting a combined 6-for-21 (28.6 percent) from the field over his last four contests.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...