Baba scored 19 points (8-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt) in a G League loss to Memphis on Wednesday.

Baba caught fire from the field, converting all three of his attempts from deep and misfiring on only one of his nine shots overall. He chipped in three rebounds, two steals and one assist in a tidy 19 minutes of action. The rookie's point total was his highest of the season.