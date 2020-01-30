Yudai Baba: Nearly perfect from field in loss
Baba scored 19 points (8-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt) in a G League loss to Memphis on Wednesday.
Baba caught fire from the field, converting all three of his attempts from deep and misfiring on only one of his nine shots overall. He chipped in three rebounds, two steals and one assist in a tidy 19 minutes of action. The rookie's point total was his highest of the season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...