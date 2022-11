Baba recorded 18 points (7-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven steals and four rebounds in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 127-114 win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Baba's seven steals were by far a game high, as no one else recorded more than two. Baba's efficiency and defensive impact helped him post a game-high plus-23 mark.