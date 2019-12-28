Yudai Baba: Scores 11 points Friday
Baba scored 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) in a victory over Stockton on Friday.
The undrafted rookie enjoyed his best game of the season, notching a career high in points (11) and tying his high with four field goals. Baba entered the contest having made only five of his previous 18 shot attempts, so he'll look to use Friday's performance as a springboard to better shooting days ahead.
