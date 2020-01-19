Baba tallied 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt) along with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in Saturday's victory over Rio Grande Valley.

Baba has taken advantage of increased playing time over his last three games, registering double-digit scoring in each contest after doing so only once in his first 21 games. Overall, the undrafted rookie from Japan is averaging 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds while playing 16.6 minutes per contest this season.