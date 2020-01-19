Yudai Baba: Sets season high with 14 points
Baba tallied 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt) along with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in Saturday's victory over Rio Grande Valley.
Baba has taken advantage of increased playing time over his last three games, registering double-digit scoring in each contest after doing so only once in his first 21 games. Overall, the undrafted rookie from Japan is averaging 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds while playing 16.6 minutes per contest this season.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.