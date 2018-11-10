Yuta Watanabe: Scores 25 points in win
Watanabe finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and two assists in Friday's win over the Vipers.
Watanabe has only played three games for the Hustle thus far, but Friday's contest was by far the rookie's best, tying with Jevon Carter for a game-high 25 points. Shooting over 60 percent from the field certainly helps, but it's worth pointing out the two-way player also played a whopping 39 minutes in the contest.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...