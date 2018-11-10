Watanabe finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and two assists in Friday's win over the Vipers.

Watanabe has only played three games for the Hustle thus far, but Friday's contest was by far the rookie's best, tying with Jevon Carter for a game-high 25 points. Shooting over 60 percent from the field certainly helps, but it's worth pointing out the two-way player also played a whopping 39 minutes in the contest.