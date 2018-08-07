Zach Auguste: Inks deal in Turkey
Auguste has agreed to a contract with Turkish club Galatasaray, Emiliano Carchia of Sportnado reports.
Undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2016, Auguste has been overseas over the past two seasons. He tried out for the Kings' summer league team this year, but failed to make a big enough impact to land an NBA contract.
