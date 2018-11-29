Lofton (concussion) scored 16 points (5-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) in 25 minutes off the bench.

The shooting guard also contributed four rebounds, two steals and two assists despite a losing outcome. Lofton, who should take back the starting role after missing two contests with a concussion, is averaging 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 steals through six games this season.