Zach Lofton: Massive line in opener
Lofton accounted for 26 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, and four steals in 37 minutes during Friday's game against Erie.
Lofton is currently on a two-way deal with the Pistons and won't necessarily be in the lineup every night for the Drive. That said, he's clearly their go-to option when he does suit up and should be highly sought after in G League formats.
