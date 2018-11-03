Lofton accounted for 26 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, and four steals in 37 minutes during Friday's game against Erie.

Lofton is currently on a two-way deal with the Pistons and won't necessarily be in the lineup every night for the Drive. That said, he's clearly their go-to option when he does suit up and should be highly sought after in G League formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories