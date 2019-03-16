Lofton (hamstring) did not play in Friday's 135-112 win over Stockton.

Lofton missed over a week of time at the end of February with an undisclosed injury, so it's possible this is a similar sort of situation. The guard has lost his starting spot in recent weeks to the likes of Marcus Thornton and Kalin Lucas, while promising guard Kenneth Smith has also been relegated to the bench.

