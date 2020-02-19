Zach Norvell: Deal expires
Norvell's 10-day contract with the Warriors expired Tuesday and won't be renewed, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Norvell appeared in three games during his brief time with the team and averaged 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 12.0 minutes. The 22-year-old also had a brief two-game stint with the Lakers at the start of the season.
