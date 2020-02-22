Zach Norvell: Dealt to Santa Cruz
South Bay traded Norvell to the G League Warriors on Friday.
Norvell has played 29 games for South Bay this season, averaging 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and three assists per tilt over 29 contests. However, he was most recently on a 10-day deal with Golden State and the Warriors may want to keep him close by. For now, Norvell will likely resume a contributing role with Santa Cruz.
