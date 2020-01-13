Zach Norvell Jr.: Double-doubles in loss
Norvell Jr. posted 25 points (9-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals during Saturday's loss to Rio Grande Valley.
Norvell Jr. rattled off a career-high 25 points and gave the Lakers a short-lived lead by scoring 13 in the third quarter. The 22-year-old is now averaging 13.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists on the season.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.