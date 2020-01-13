Zach Norvell Jr.: Double-doubles in loss

Norvell Jr. posted 25 points (9-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals during Saturday's loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Norvell Jr. rattled off a career-high 25 points and gave the Lakers a short-lived lead by scoring 13 in the third quarter. The 22-year-old is now averaging 13.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists on the season.