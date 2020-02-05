Zach Norvell Jr.: Double-doubles in win

Norvell logged 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists during Saturday's win over Rio Grande Valley.

Norvell helped the Lakers snap a 11-game losing skid by supplying 17 points and a career-high-tying 13 rebounds. The double-double was the second of his career for the 22-year-old, who is averaging 15.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season.