Zach Norvell Jr.: Flirts with double-double

Norvell Jr. posted 20 points (7-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four steals, three assists and a pair of blocks during Sunday's loss to Santa Cruz.

Norvell Jr. fell just shy of a double-double (20 points, nine rebounds) and grabbed a season-high four steals, but unfortunately South Bay fell short once again. The 22-year-old has put up 15.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest this year.