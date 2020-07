Norvell Jr. scored 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with eight rebounds, three assists and a block during Saturday's win against Northern Arizona.

The 22-year-old continued to contribute for South Bay, falling just short of a double-double. Norvell Jr. is averaging 12.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in his rookie campaign.