Zach Norvell Jr.: Posts 19 points
Norvell Jr. scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt) to go with five rebounds and four assists during Tuesday's loss to Oklahoma City.
The 22-year-old has now reached double figures in scoring in seven of the last nine games. His hot steak has upped his season averages to 13.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.