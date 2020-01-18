Play

Zach Norvell Jr.: Posts 19 points

Norvell Jr. scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt) to go with five rebounds and four assists during Tuesday's loss to Oklahoma City.

The 22-year-old has now reached double figures in scoring in seven of the last nine games. His hot steak has upped his season averages to 13.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

