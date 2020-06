Norvell Jr. was waived by the Lakers on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This frees up a spot on the roster for Devontae Cacok, who was signed to a two-way contract Wednesday. Norvell Jr. has spent most of his time in the G League this season, posting averages of 13.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 24.7 minutes per game.