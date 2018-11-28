Zach Smith: Does not play Tuesday
Smith (shoulder) did not play in Tuesday's contest against Long Island.
Smith has missed the past two games with a left shoulder injury, limiting the Swarm's depth at forward. The 22-year-old will aim to take the court in either of the team's games during the upcoming back-to-back, which take place on Friday and Saturday.
