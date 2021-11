Wade scored 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and grabbed a rebound across 22 minutes in Friday's 118-63 defeat against the Oklahoma City Blue. He also had three turnovers in the game.

Wade brought some energy from the bench on Friday and made a few from deep, but the 19-year-old will want to be less sloppy handling the ball as the season progresses.