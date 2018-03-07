Zak Irvin: 11 in loss
Irvin recorded 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and one block during Tuesday's 99-75 loss to Long Island.
This was Irvin's third game scoring in double figures and was one rebound shy of his third double-double this season. The former Michigan guard is averaging 7.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over eight games played during his first stint in the G League.
